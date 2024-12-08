South Alabama defeats Jacksonville State 76-74

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Myles Corey’s 12 points helped South Alabama defeat Jacksonville State 76-74 on Sunday night. Corey added…

Corey added six assists for the Jaguars (6-3). JJ Wheat scored 12 points, going 3 of 3 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Barry Dunning Jr. shot 4 for 12, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Gamecocks (5-4) were led by Jao Ituka, who posted 22 points. Michael Houge added 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Jacksonville State. Jaron Pierre Jr. also had 13 points and six assists.

Dunning scored nine points in the first half for South Alabama, who led 39-30 at the break. South Alabama turned a nine-point second-half lead into a 16-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 46-30 lead with 17:38 left in the half. Wheat scored 10 second-half points in the matchup.

