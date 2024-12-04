Soucie’s 16 lead North Alabama over Tennessee Tech 82-59

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Will Soucie scored 16 points as North Alabama beat Tennessee Tech 82-59 on Wednesday night. Soucie…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Will Soucie scored 16 points as North Alabama beat Tennessee Tech 82-59 on Wednesday night.

Soucie had seven rebounds for the Lions (6-4). Jacari Lane scored 15 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc and added three steals. Corneilous Williams shot 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Daniel Egbuniwe led the Golden Eagles (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Kyle Layton and Ray Glasgow added 11 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

