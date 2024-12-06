Sorber leads Georgetown against West Virginia after 23-point performance

Georgetown Hoyas (7-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2, 1-0 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Georgetown Hoyas (7-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits West Virginia after Thomas Sorber scored 23 points in Georgetown’s 86-62 win against the UMBC Retrievers.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-0 at home. West Virginia is 2-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hoyas play their first true road game after going 7-1 to start the season. Georgetown is 6-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

West Virginia averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than West Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 44.1% and averaging 19.0 points for the Mountaineers.

Sorber is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Hoyas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

