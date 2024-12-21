Somerville scores 22 as UMass Lowell downs Boston University 83-71

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Martin Somerville scored 22 points off of the bench to lead UMass Lowell past Boston University…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Martin Somerville scored 22 points off of the bench to lead UMass Lowell past Boston University 83-71 on Saturday.

Somerville went 8 of 13 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the River Hawks (10-4). Max Brooks scored 20 points while finishing 10 of 14 from the floor and added seven rebounds and six assists. Yuri Covington shot 4 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Terriers (5-7) were led by Miles Brewster, who recorded 19 points. Kyrone Alexander added 12 points and four assists for Boston University. Malcolm Chimezie also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

