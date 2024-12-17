Solomon’s 24 lead UNC Asheville over North Florida 95-81

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon had 24 points in UNC Asheville’s 95-81 victory against North Florida on Tuesday night.…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon had 24 points in UNC Asheville’s 95-81 victory against North Florida on Tuesday night.

Solomon also had nine rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (7-4). Jordan Marsh scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and seven assists. Greg Gantt shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.

Nate Lliteras led the Ospreys (7-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. North Florida also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Jasai Miles. Oscar Berry had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

