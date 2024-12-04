Sofilkanich and Bucknell host Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (4-5) at Bucknell Bison (3-4) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Vermont after Ashley…

Vermont Catamounts (4-5) at Bucknell Bison (3-4)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Vermont after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 65-54 win over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Bison are 2-0 in home games. Bucknell ranks fourth in the Patriot with 14.1 assists per game led by Sophia Sabino averaging 4.5.

The Catamounts are 1-2 on the road. Vermont is sixth in the America East scoring 57.6 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

Bucknell’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 57.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 60.0 Bucknell allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sofilkanich is shooting 52.6% and averaging 18.9 points for the Bison.

Anna Olson is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Catamounts.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.