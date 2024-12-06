Sofilkanich and Bucknell host Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (3-3) at Bucknell Bison (4-4) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Dartmouth after…

Dartmouth Big Green (3-3) at Bucknell Bison (4-4)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Dartmouth after Ashley Sofilkanich scored 23 points in Bucknell’s 62-59 win against the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bison are 3-0 in home games. Bucknell is fifth in the Patriot scoring 60.6 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Big Green are 1-0 on the road. Dartmouth scores 60.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Bucknell makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (35.8%). Dartmouth averages 60.5 points per game, 0.6 more than the 59.9 Bucknell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sofilkanich is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Bison.

Victoria Page is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Big Green.

