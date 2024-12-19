SMU visits North Texas after Lampkin’s 25-point game

SMU Mustangs (6-5, 0-1 ACC) at North Texas Eagles (7-3) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Texas…

SMU Mustangs (6-5, 0-1 ACC) at North Texas Eagles (7-3)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts SMU after Tommisha Lampkin scored 25 points in North Texas’ 63-58 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Eagles are 5-0 on their home court. North Texas is fourth in the AAC with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Lampkin averaging 6.0.

The Mustangs are 0-3 on the road. SMU averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

North Texas’ average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game SMU allows. SMU averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than North Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lampkin is shooting 57.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Eagles.

Jessica Peterson is averaging 10.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Mustangs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.