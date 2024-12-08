SMU visits Florida State following Latson’s 38-point outing

SMU Mustangs (5-4) at Florida State Seminoles (8-2) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts SMU…

SMU Mustangs (5-4) at Florida State Seminoles (8-2)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts SMU after Ta’Niya Latson scored 38 points in Florida State’s 79-77 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Seminoles have gone 5-0 in home games. Florida State averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mustangs are 0-2 on the road. SMU averages 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Florida State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game SMU gives up. SMU averages 68.7 points per game, 4.1 more than the 64.6 Florida State gives up.

The Seminoles and Mustangs match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latson is scoring 27.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Seminoles.

Nya Robertson is averaging 21.2 points for the Mustangs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.