SMU Mustangs take on the Chicago State Cougars

Chicago State Cougars (0-13) vs. SMU Mustangs (7-5, 0-1 ACC)

Denton, Texas; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and SMU square off in Denton, Texas.

The Mustangs have a 7-4 record against non-conference oppponents. SMU averages 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Cougars are 0-13 in non-conference play. Chicago State is seventh in the NEC with 9.9 assists per game led by Aiyanna Culver averaging 2.4.

SMU’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than SMU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Robertson is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Mustangs.

Culver is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Cougars: 0-10, averaging 54.1 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points.

