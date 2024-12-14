SMU Mustangs and the LSU Tigers play in Frisco, Texas

LSU Tigers (8-1) vs. SMU Mustangs (8-2, 1-0 ACC) Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -4.5;…

LSU Tigers (8-1) vs. SMU Mustangs (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -4.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: LSU and SMU meet at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The Mustangs are 7-2 in non-conference play. SMU ranks fourth in the ACC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 5.4.

The Tigers have an 8-1 record against non-conference oppponents. LSU is fifth in the SEC with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Corey Chest averaging 8.1.

SMU makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). LSU scores 12.1 more points per game (81.8) than SMU gives up to opponents (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Mustangs.

Jordan Sears is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.