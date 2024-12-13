SMU Mustangs and the LSU Tigers meet in Frisco, Texas

LSU Tigers (8-1) vs. SMU Mustangs (8-2, 1-0 ACC) Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays LSU…

LSU Tigers (8-1) vs. SMU Mustangs (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays LSU at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The Mustangs are 7-2 in non-conference play. SMU is third in the ACC with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Samet Yigitoglu averaging 8.0.

The Tigers have an 8-1 record in non-conference games. LSU ranks fifth in the SEC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Corey Chest averaging 2.9.

SMU makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). LSU averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than SMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Mustangs.

Jordan Sears averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.