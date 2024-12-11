SMU hosts Texas Tech after Embry’s 22-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-1) at SMU Mustangs (5-5, 0-1 ACC) Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-1) at SMU Mustangs (5-5, 0-1 ACC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Texas Tech after Chantae Embry scored 22 points in SMU’s 93-85 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Mustangs have gone 5-1 in home games. SMU is third in the ACC with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Peterson averaging 4.7.

The Red Raiders play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kilah Freelon averaging 2.7.

SMU’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 69.5 points per game, 4.4 more than the 65.1 SMU allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Robertson is scoring 21.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Mustangs.

Jasmine Shavers is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

