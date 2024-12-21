Smith scores 25 as Furman knocks off Harvard 77-63

BOSTON (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr. had 25 points in Furman’s 77-63 win over Harvard on Saturday. Smith added seven…

BOSTON (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr. had 25 points in Furman’s 77-63 win over Harvard on Saturday.

Smith added seven rebounds and five assists for the Paladins (12-1). Nick Anderson shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to add 16 points. Garrett Hien had 10 points and went 5 of 9 from the field.

Chandler Pigge led the Crimson (3-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Thomas Batties II added 14 points and six rebounds for Harvard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.