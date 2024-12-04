Smith scores 18, Furman downs Florida Gulf Coast 76-73

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr. scored 18 points as Furman beat Florida Gulf Coast 76-73 on Wednesday…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr. scored 18 points as Furman beat Florida Gulf Coast 76-73 on Wednesday night.

Garrett Hien made a jumper with 2:50 remaining to give Furman the lead for good, 70-69, with 2:50 remaining. Rahmir Barno’s layup with 4 seconds left pulled FGCU to 74-73 before Smith sealed it at the free-throw line.

Smith went 6 of 12 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Paladins (8-1). Nick Anderson scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 12, including 2 for 10 from beyond the arc. Ben Vanderwal shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding three blocks.

The Eagles (3-6) were led in scoring by Zavian McLean, who finished with 19 points and four steals. Jevin Muniz added 16 points for FGCU. Dallion Johnson also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

