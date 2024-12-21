Smith, Pacific Tigers to visit Burnham, Portland Pilots

Pacific Tigers (5-6, 1-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-0, 1-0 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: WCC…

Pacific Tigers (5-6, 1-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-0, 1-0 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes Portland and Pacific meet on Saturday.

The Pilots have gone 7-0 in home games. Portland has a 12-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 against WCC opponents. Pacific is second in the WCC with 16.4 assists per game led by Liz Smith averaging 4.7.

Portland’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Portland allows.

The Pilots and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maisie Burnham is averaging 17 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Pilots.

Elizabeth Elliott is scoring 13.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 10-0, averaging 78.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.