Smith leads Bellarmine against Wyoming after 33-point game

Bellarmine Knights (3-8) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-5, 0-1 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Wyoming after Billy Smith scored 33 points in Bellarmine’s 86-82 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Cowboys have gone 4-0 at home. Wyoming is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 0-5 in road games. Bellarmine ranks second in the ASUN with 16.5 assists per game led by Smith averaging 2.5.

Wyoming is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 76.0 points per game, 2.7 more than the 73.3 Wyoming gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is shooting 52.0% and averaging 18.3 points for the Cowboys.

Ben Johnson is averaging 13.5 points for the Knights.

