Smith, Furman Paladins to face Muniz, Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Wednesday

Furman Paladins (7-1) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-5)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on Furman in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Eagles are 2-2 in home games. FGCU is seventh in the ASUN with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Rahmir Barno averaging 4.5.

The Paladins have gone 2-1 away from home. Furman ranks 34th in college basketball averaging 11.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.5% from downtown. Pjay Smith Jr. leads the team averaging 3.7 makes while shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

FGCU averages 63.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 61.5 Furman gives up. Furman averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game FGCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Eagles.

Smith is averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Paladins.

