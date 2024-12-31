Smith and the Air Force Falcons visit conference foe Boise State

Air Force Falcons (10-3, 0-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (10-3, 0-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (10-4, 0-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abby Muse and Boise State host Madison Smith and Air Force in MWC play Wednesday.

The Broncos have gone 7-0 at home. Boise State is seventh in the MWC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Muse averaging 2.3.

The Falcons are 0-1 against MWC opponents. Air Force averages 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Boise State is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The Broncos and Falcons square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Pasco is shooting 50.4% and averaging 11.9 points for the Broncos.

Jo Huntimer is averaging two points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Falcons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Falcons: 7-3, averaging 63.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 13.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

