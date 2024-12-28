Smith and Delaware State host Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Delaware State Hornets (7-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-4, 1-0 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Delaware State Hornets (7-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-4, 1-0 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -20.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Robert Smith scored 26 points in Delaware State’s 83-80 victory against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Hawks have gone 4-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks second in the A-10 with 16.7 assists per game led by Xzayvier Brown averaging 5.1.

The Hornets are 0-6 on the road. Delaware State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Delaware State has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Delaware State has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheer Fleming is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Hawks.

Smith averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

