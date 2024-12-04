Smith and Air Force host Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-2) at Air Force Falcons (7-1) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force…

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-2) at Air Force Falcons (7-1)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays Utah Valley after Madison Smith scored 22 points in Air Force’s 62-47 victory over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Falcons have gone 4-0 at home. Air Force averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wolverines are 1-0 in road games. Utah Valley averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Air Force makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). Utah Valley scores 14.1 more points per game (71.1) than Air Force allows (57.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Milahnie Perry is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Falcons.

Amanda Barcello is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 9.1 points and 1.9 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

