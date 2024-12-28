Smith, Air Force Falcons to host Cumber and the New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico Lobos (7-6) at Air Force Falcons (10-2) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Viane Cumber…

New Mexico Lobos (7-6) at Air Force Falcons (10-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Viane Cumber and New Mexico visit Madison Smith and Air Force on Sunday.

The Falcons have gone 6-0 at home. Air Force scores 67.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Lobos have gone 0-2 away from home. New Mexico is ninth in the MWC allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Air Force is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% New Mexico allows to opponents. New Mexico averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Air Force gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayda McNabb is averaging 8.2 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Falcons.

Alyssa Hargrove is averaging 8.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Lobos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 8-2, averaging 64.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 13.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Lobos: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.