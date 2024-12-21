Small leads West Virginia against Mercyhurst after 27-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-8) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2, 1-0 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-8) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays Mercyhurst after Javon Small scored 27 points in West Virginia’s 84-61 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Mountaineers are 6-0 in home games. West Virginia averages 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 2-7 away from home. Mercyhurst ranks sixth in the NEC shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

West Virginia averages 78.5 points, 9.4 more per game than the 69.1 Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is shooting 44.9% and averaging 19.8 points for the Mountaineers.

Jeff Planutis is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Lakers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

