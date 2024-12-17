Skorupski leads Oakland against Robert Morris after 21-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-6, 1-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-6, 1-1 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-6, 1-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-6, 1-1 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Robert Morris after Maddy Skorupski scored 21 points in Oakland’s 84-70 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Colonials have gone 3-2 at home. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Danielle Vuletich averaging 1.8.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 1-0 against Horizon opponents. Oakland ranks ninth in the Horizon with 20.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Skorupski averaging 3.6.

Robert Morris’ average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 62.2 points per game, 1.5 more than the 60.7 Robert Morris gives up to opponents.

The Colonials and Golden Grizzlies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is shooting 23.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 9.7 points.

Skorupski is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.