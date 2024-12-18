Skorupski leads Oakland against Robert Morris after 21-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-6, 1-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-6, 1-1 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-6, 1-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-6, 1-1 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Robert Morris after Maddy Skorupski scored 21 points in Oakland’s 84-70 win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Colonials have gone 3-2 in home games. Robert Morris ranks second in the Horizon with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mya Murray averaging 4.4.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-0 in conference games. Oakland is eighth in the Horizon with 28.3 rebounds per game led by Madison Royal-Davis averaging 4.7.

Robert Morris’ average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Robert Morris gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is scoring 9.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Colonials.

Skorupski is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

