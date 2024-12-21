SIU-Edwardsville visits Southeast Missouri State after Washington’s 28-point outing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5, 0-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-6, 1-0 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-5, 0-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-6, 1-0 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Tedrick Washington Jr. scored 28 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 79-72 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Redhawks are 4-1 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Cougars are 0-1 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is the top team in the OVC giving up only 66.0 points per game while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The Redhawks and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Redhawks.

Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

