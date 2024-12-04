SIU-Edwardsville visits Scott and Middle Tennessee

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-2) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays SIU-Edwardsville…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-2)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays SIU-Edwardsville after Ta’Mia Scott scored 24 points in Middle Tennessee’s 75-59 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Raiders are 3-0 on their home court. Middle Tennessee scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Cougars are 0-3 in road games. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.5 turnovers per game.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is shooting 47.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Raiders.

Brianna Wooldridge is averaging 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.