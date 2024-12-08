SIU-Edwardsville visits Evansville after Runner’s 22-point outing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-6) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-5) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts SIU-Edwardsville after…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-6) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-5)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Camryn Runner scored 22 points in Evansville’s 65-54 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Purple Aces are 2-0 in home games. Evansville is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars have gone 0-4 away from home. SIU-Edwardsville allows 71.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.9 points per game.

Evansville is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 40.5% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville’s 35.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (41.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Runner is shooting 37.1% and averaging 19.4 points for the Purple Aces.

Brianna Wooldridge is averaging 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

