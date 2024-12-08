SIU-Edwardsville hosts Hill and Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (3-5) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under…

Ball State Cardinals (3-5) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits SIU-Edwardsville after Jermahri Hill scored 22 points in Ball State’s 73-60 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Cougars have gone 2-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville scores 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Cardinals are 0-2 in road games. Ball State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 15.8 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals.

Hill is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.