Singleton leads Holy Cross over Quinnipiac 70-69

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kahlil Singleton scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left, and Holy Cross took down Quinnipiac 70-69 on Tuesday night.

Singleton went 7 of 8 from the field (6 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Crusaders (6-5). Joe Nugent scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Max Green shot 4 for 15 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven assists.

Savion Lewis and Paul Otieno finished with 13 points apiece for the Bobcats (5-6). Amarri Tice also had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Holy Cross went into halftime tied with Quinnipiac at 29-all. Nugent scored 14 points in the second half.

