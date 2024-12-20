Singleton leads Holy Cross against Siena after 20-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-5) at Siena Saints (5-6, 1-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-5) at Siena Saints (5-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on Siena after Kahlil Singleton scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 70-69 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Saints have gone 2-1 at home. Siena is fourth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Crusaders are 2-4 on the road. Holy Cross has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Siena is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Siena gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Jackson is averaging 5.3 points for the Saints.

Joe Nugent is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 11.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

