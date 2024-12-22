Sincere Parker scores 22 to lead McNeese to 64-56 victory over Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Sincere Parker scored 22 points to helpe McNeese defeat Louisiana 64-56 on Sunday. Parker also contributed…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Sincere Parker scored 22 points to helpe McNeese defeat Louisiana 64-56 on Sunday.

Parker also contributed five rebounds for the Cowboys (6-5). Quadir Copeland scored 12 points while going 6 of 12 from the field. Christian Shumate had 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil led the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-10) with 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Kentrell Garnett added 13 points and Brandon Hardy scored 10.

