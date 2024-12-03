Sinani and Campbell host Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-4) at Campbell Fighting Camels (4-4) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-4) at Campbell Fighting Camels (4-4)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays Coastal Carolina after Jasin Sinani scored 22 points in Campbell’s 72-66 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Fighting Camels have gone 2-1 in home games. Campbell has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Chanticleers are 0-3 on the road. Coastal Carolina has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

Campbell makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Coastal Carolina averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Campbell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Dorsey averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

Rasheed Jones is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Chanticleers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

