Simpson and Southern Utah host Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-4) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-5) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-4) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-5)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts Northern Arizona after Jamir Simpson scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 78-73 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Thunderbirds are 6-0 on their home court. Southern Utah ranks second in the WAC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamari Sibley averaging 4.2.

The Lumberjacks are 2-3 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks seventh in the Big Sky shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Southern Utah scores 77.2 points, 6.5 more per game than the 70.7 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 8.3 more points per game (80.5) than Southern Utah gives up (72.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.5 points for the Thunderbirds.

Jayden Jackson is averaging 12.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.