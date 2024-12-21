Simmons scores 29 as Gardner-Webb defeats East Carolina 84-79

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Darryl Simmons II’s 29 points helped Gardner-Webb defeat East Carolina 84-79 on Saturday night. Simmons also…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Darryl Simmons II’s 29 points helped Gardner-Webb defeat East Carolina 84-79 on Saturday night.

Simmons also had five rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-8). Anthony Selden shot 5 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Isaiah Richards went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points. The victory snapped a five-game slide for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Pirates (8-5) were led in scoring by RJ Felton, who finished with 19 points. Joran Riley added 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks for East Carolina. Cam Hayes also recorded 18 points and four assists.

Simmons scored 11 points in the first half and Gardner-Webb went into the break trailing 37-35. Simmons’ 18-point second half helped Gardner-Webb finish off the five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

