Simmons leads Gardner-Webb against Wofford after 23-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-4) at Wofford Terriers (3-5) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces Wofford…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-4) at Wofford Terriers (3-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces Wofford after Darryl Simmons II scored 23 points in Gardner-Webb’s 83-74 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Terriers have gone 2-0 at home. Wofford has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-4 on the road. Gardner-Webb ranks ninth in the Big South with 11.4 assists per game led by Simmons averaging 2.5.

Wofford averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Terriers.

Simmons is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

