Simmons leads Gardner-Webb against Georgia Southern after 23-point performance

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-7) at Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) Statesboro, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Georgia…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-7) at Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5)

Statesboro, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Georgia Southern after Darryl Simmons II scored 23 points in Gardner-Webb’s 85-83 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 in home games. Georgia Southern is ninth in the Sun Belt with 12.6 assists per game led by Dontae Horne averaging 2.6.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 1-5 away from home. Gardner-Webb allows 77.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Georgia Southern scores 74.5 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 77.4 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Georgia Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is averaging eight points for the Eagles.

Simmons is averaging 15 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

