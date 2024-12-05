Siena visits Niagara following Freeman’s 21-point game

Siena Saints (4-4) at Niagara Purple Eagles (3-5) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Niagara…

Siena Saints (4-4) at Niagara Purple Eagles (3-5)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Niagara after Major Freeman scored 21 points in Siena’s 71-58 win against the Bucknell Bison.

The Purple Eagles are 1-0 in home games. Niagara is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Saints are 1-2 in road games. Siena is seventh in the MAAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Wilmoth averaging 1.8.

Niagara averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Siena gives up. Siena’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Niagara has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olumide Adelodun is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Purple Eagles.

Freeman is averaging 14.8 points for the Saints.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

