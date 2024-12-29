Siena Saints travel to take on the Cornell Big Red

Siena Saints (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Cornell Big Red (7-4) Ithaca, New York; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell…

Siena Saints (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Cornell Big Red (7-4)

Ithaca, New York; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell takes on Siena in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Big Red are 3-2 in home games. Cornell averages 19.8 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by AK Okereke with 4.5.

The Saints have gone 2-3 away from home. Siena allows 70.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Cornell averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Siena allows. Siena averages 66.3 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 76.3 Cornell gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazir Williams is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Big Red.

Brendan Coyle is averaging 11.3 points for the Saints.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Saints: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.