Siena hosts Phillips and Albany

Albany Great Danes (7-0) at Siena Saints (2-4)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany visits Siena after Lilly Phillips scored 24 points in Albany’s 80-59 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Saints are 1-1 on their home court. Siena is fifth in the MAAC in rebounding with 30.2 rebounds. Zyriah Price paces the Saints with 6.2 boards.

The Great Danes are 3-0 on the road. Albany ranks fifth in the America East with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Cooper averaging 3.0.

Siena scores 58.2 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 53.9 Albany allows. Albany averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Siena allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahniysha Jackson is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Saints.

Cooper is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Great Danes.

