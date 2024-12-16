Siena hosts Council and Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-1) at Siena Saints (5-5, 1-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-1) at Siena Saints (5-5, 1-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays Siena after Melvin Council Jr. scored 24 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 74-70 victory against the Providence Friars.

The Saints have gone 2-0 at home. Siena has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bonnies are 3-0 on the road. Saint Bonaventure averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Siena scores 67.8 points, 6.4 more per game than the 61.4 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Siena allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Major Freeman is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Saints.

Dasonte Bowen is averaging 11.1 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Bonnies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

