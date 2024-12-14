Siena hosts Binghamton after Jackson’s 23-point outing

Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) at Siena Saints (3-4) Loudonville, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays Binghamton after…

Binghamton Bearcats (5-4) at Siena Saints (3-4)

Loudonville, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays Binghamton after Ahniysha Jackson scored 23 points in Siena’s 70-65 victory against the Albany Great Danes.

The Saints are 2-1 on their home court. Siena is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bearcats are 2-3 on the road. Binghamton ranks sixth in the America East allowing 58.6 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Siena’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 62.1 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 70.9 Siena allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Saints.

Jadyn Weltz is averaging 11.9 points and 2.4 steals for the Bearcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.