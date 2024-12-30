Siena beats Cornell 83-77 behind 16 points apiece from Brendan Coyle, Gavin Doty and Justice Shoats

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Brendan Coyle, Justice Shoats and Gavin Doty each scored 16 points as Siena beat Cornell 83-77…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Brendan Coyle, Justice Shoats and Gavin Doty each scored 16 points as Siena beat Cornell 83-77 on Monday night.

Doty also contributed eight rebounds for the Saints (6-7). Coyle shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Shoats shot 4 of 10 from the field and 8 for 13 from the line, while adding 10 assists.

The Big Red (7-5) were led in scoring by Nazir Williams, who finished with 20 points and five assists. Guy Ragland Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds. Cooper Noard had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

