Shulga and VCU host Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quakers (3-6) at VCU Rams (7-2) Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces Pennsylvania after Max…

Pennsylvania Quakers (3-6) at VCU Rams (7-2)

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces Pennsylvania after Max Shulga scored 29 points in VCU’s 89-54 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Rams are 5-0 on their home court. VCU is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Quakers have gone 1-2 away from home. Pennsylvania is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

VCU scores 78.4 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 73.7 Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania averages 5.3 more points per game (64.6) than VCU gives up to opponents (59.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shulga is scoring 16.4 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Rams.

Ethan Roberts is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Quakers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.