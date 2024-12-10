Shrewsberry leads Notre Dame against Dartmouth after 25-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (4-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-5, 1-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-5, 1-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on Dartmouth after Braeden Shrewsberry scored 25 points in Notre Dame’s 69-64 win against the Syracuse Orange.

The Fighting Irish have gone 4-1 in home games. Notre Dame is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Big Green are 2-3 in road games. Dartmouth is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Notre Dame makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Dartmouth averages 7.0 more points per game (77.5) than Notre Dame gives up (70.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shrewsberry averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.

Cade Haskins averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

