Shrewsberry leads Notre Dame against Dartmouth after 25-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (4-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-5, 1-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-5, 1-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -18; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts Dartmouth after Braeden Shrewsberry scored 25 points in Notre Dame’s 69-64 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Fighting Irish are 4-1 in home games. Notre Dame is ninth in the ACC with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Tae Davis averaging 8.2.

The Big Green are 2-3 on the road. Dartmouth is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Notre Dame’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth scores 7.0 more points per game (77.5) than Notre Dame allows to opponents (70.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shrewsberry averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.

Cade Haskins averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

