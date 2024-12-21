Shrewsberry and Notre Dame host Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-8) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-5, 1-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-8) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-5, 1-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts Le Moyne after Braeden Shrewsberry scored 22 points in Notre Dame’s 77-65 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Fighting Irish have gone 5-1 in home games. Notre Dame scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Dolphins are 2-5 in road games. Le Moyne allows 79.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Notre Dame’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Notre Dame gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shrewsberry is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Fighting Irish.

Dwayne Koroma is scoring 11.5 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

