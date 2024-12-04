Shogbonyo and Denver host Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (2-5) at Denver Pioneers (3-6) Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -2.5; over/under is…

Sacramento State Hornets (2-5) at Denver Pioneers (3-6)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays Sacramento State after Nicholas Shogbonyo scored 20 points in Denver’s 101-90 overtime loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Pioneers have gone 3-0 at home. Denver has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 1-3 on the road. Sacramento State is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Denver’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Denver allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shogbonyo is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Pioneers.

Jacob Holt is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Hornets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

