Sherry’s 16 lead Elon past Pennsylvania 68-53

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Sherry had 16 points in Elon’s 68-53 victory over Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Sherry had six rebounds for the Phoenix (5-3). Nick Dorn scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. TK Simpkins went 5 of 11 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Quakers (3-5) were led in scoring by Ethan Roberts, who finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Nick Spinoso added eight points, seven rebounds and five assists for Pennsylvania. Dylan Williams also put up eight points.

Elon took the lead with 9:49 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Dorn led the Phoenix in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 37-26 at the break. Elon outscored Pennsylvania by four points over the final half, while Sherry led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

