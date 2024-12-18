Shepherd’s 24 help La Salle take down Fairleigh Dickinson 77-72

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Daeshon Shepherd had 24 points in La Salle’s 77-72 win against Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night. Shepherd…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Daeshon Shepherd had 24 points in La Salle’s 77-72 win against Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night.

Shepherd added six rebounds and three steals for the Explorers (7-5). Deuce Jones scored 23 points and added nine rebounds. Corey McKeithan had nine points and shot 3 for 13, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Knights (4-9) were led by Terrence Brown, who posted 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jameel Morris added 13 points and three steals for Fairleigh Dickinson. Jo’el Emanuel finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Jones’ 19-point second half helped La Salle close out the five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

